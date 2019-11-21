Sounds of Silence: Art Garfunkel cancels Spokane concert again

Eddie Mallin via Wikimedia Commons 1941: Singer-songwriter Art Garfunkel, best known for being one-half of the folk duo Simon & Garfunkel with Paul Simon, is born in Forest Hills, Queens, New York City.

SPOKANE, Wash - Musician Art Garfunkel has once again canceled his Spokane concert at the Fox Theatre.

Garfunkel was previously scheduled to perform in Spokane on May 16, but the performance was canceled when severe thunderstorms caused flooding on the stage of the theater.

Ticketholders were promised tickets to a rescheduled concert, which was supposed to take place on January 16. However, Garfunkel canceled once again due to a scheduling conflict.

Ticketholders for the January performance now have until Friday, December 13 at 5 p.m. to either exchange their tickets for another show, donate the value of the tickets to support the Spokane Symphony’s 4th and 5th grade concerts or get a full refund.

Questions about tickets can be emailed to foxtickets@foxtheaterspokane.com. You can also call the box office at 509-624-1200.

