Arrest made in connection with Moses Lake shooting

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A 30-year-old Moses Lake woman is the first to be arrested in connection to an August 28 shooting in the Larson/North Moses Lake community.

Crystal Cruz Mabry was arrested by Grant County detectives on September 2 on charges of first degree robbery, first degree assault, reckless endangerment and fourth degree assault. She is being held at the Grant County Jail.

Investigators says the shooting victim, 23-year-old Taylor W. Hermismeier-Rogers of Ritzville and a 17-year-old female told them that they gave Mabry a ride to the corner of Lowry and Arlington after Mabry had been left at Hermismeier-Rogers’ Ritzville home earlier in the day.

Hermismeier-Rogers said he was in the process of buying the car from Mabry and had given Mabry a ride believing they were going to retrieve the car’s title.

Investigators say after driving to sever al other Moses Lake locations, Mabry had Hermismeier-Rogers drive to a home near Lowry and Arlington.

Detectives say Mabry went to the home and returned to the car with three males and a female.

Mabry allegedly then opened the passenger door, told the 17-year-old girl to get out the car, then grabbed the girl by the neck. At the same time the other female from the house tried to pull the 17-year-old girl out of the car by her hair. One of the males in the group also allegedly struck the 17-year-old girl in the face.

One or more of the males approached the driver’s side and asked Hermismeier-Rogers for the keys, and Hermismeier-Rogers tried to drive away. Mabry jumped into the car and tried to grab the keys, all the while elbowing the 17-year-old girl in the belly. Members of the group then began hitting Hermismeier-Rogers through the open driver’s window. A male outside the driver’s window allegedly told Hermismeier-Rogers, “Stop now, or I’ll shoot you.” Hermismeier-Rogers was shot shortly thereafter.

Detectives say Mabry’s recollection of what happened that night is a little different. According to investigators, Mabry says that while she was at the door to the home, Hermismeier-Rogers tried to start the car and Mabry thought he was trying to leave before giving her the full payment for the sale of the car.

Mabry said she was trying to keep the car from being stolen by Hermismeier-Rogers.

He underwent surgery at Samaritan Hospital and the case remains under investigation.

