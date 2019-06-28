Sandpoint police crack 1987 cold case, murder suspect arrested

Sandpoint Police Department William R. Acosta has been arrested in the 1987 murder of Tammy Bristowe .

SANDPOINT, Idaho - An arrest has been made in a Sandpoint cold case stemming from a murder in 1987.

Police have arrested William R. Acosta in the murder of 18-year-old Tammy Bristow.

Sandpoint Police Department William R. Acosta was arrested at his home in Ponderay in connection to the 1987 murder of Tammy Bristowe .

On January 8, 1987, Sandpoint Police and other first responders were dispatched to an apartment in south Sandpoint for reports of an unresponsive woman.

Police found Bristow dead from strangulation. There were no signs of forced entry and it appeared the suspect may have been familiar with the victim or the premises.

Detectives believed the motive may have been robbery because there was money unaccounted for at the scene.

Sandpoint Police Department Tammy Bristow was murdered in Sandpoint in 1987.

The crime scene was processed and Fred Gauerke was named as the primary suspect and eventually charged with murder. After a preliminary hearing, the prosecuting attorney reviewed the evidence again and filed a motion to dismiss the charges until further evidence could be collected. Police said Gauerke remained the primary suspect.

In 2016, Sandpoint detectives reopened the case and sent the collected evidence to the Idaho State Forensic Lab for further testing. The lab located a man's DNA. The DNA profile was tested against Gauerke and determined it was not a match. It was entered into the CODIS system and came back as a match to William R. Acosta.

Acosta was living in Sandpoint at the time of the murder. He was recently arrested at his home in Ponderay.

A grand jury was empaneled Thursday and returned with an indictiment of first-degree murder.

Acosta is in custody and is being held on $1 million bond.

