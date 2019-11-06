Around 55,000 Spokane County ballots are still being counted
SPOKANE, Wash. - Election night may be over, but there are still ballots that need to be counted.
Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton told 4 News Now that around 55,000 ballots will be counted and reported on Wednesday.
Dalton said there was a high number of voters dropping their ballots just before the 8 p.m. cutoff on Tuesday.
The initial count included votes from 84,364 ballots.
The second wave of ballots will be critical in some of Spokane County's races. The City Council President race has yet to be called, as well as some of the individual city council district position races.
Cindy Wendle currently leads Breean Beggs by fewer than 800 votes. In district 1, Michael Cathcart is projected to win, but leads Tim Benn by just over 600 votes. Karen Stratton has a tight lead over Andy Rathbun in District 3. She currently leads with around 400 votes.
On Tuesday night, Nadine Woodward led over Ben Stuckart in the Spokane mayoral race with 52 percent of the vote.
In Spokane Valley, the race for council position number 2 is varying by four votes. The initial count indicated Michelle Rasmussen is leading with 5,884 votes to Brandi Peetz's 5,880.
4 News Now will update the races with the latest results as they come in. The second round of results is expected to be dropped around 6 p.m.
