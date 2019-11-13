News

Are you missing your pigs? Someone in Moscow found them

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 03:47 PM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 03:47 PM PST

MOSCOW, Idaho - Are you missing your pigs? 

Someone in Latah County found them! Around 12 pigs were found near 3414 Foothill Road, just outside of Moscow. 

If you are missing these little guys or know who their owner is, call dispatch at 208-882-2216, option 4. 

