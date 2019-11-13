Are you missing your pigs? Someone in Moscow found them

Latah County Sheriff's Office A dozen pigs were found wandering in Moscow.

MOSCOW, Idaho - Are you missing your pigs?

Someone in Latah County found them! Around 12 pigs were found near 3414 Foothill Road, just outside of Moscow.

If you are missing these little guys or know who their owner is, call dispatch at 208-882-2216, option 4.