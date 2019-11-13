Are you missing your pigs? Someone in Moscow found them
Previous Story
Former deputy convicted of murder is back in Yakima, records show
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
WSU peers stress importance of Good Samaritan law amid fellow student's death
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- 'It's teaching kids to take risks:' Spokane Valley outdoor preschool holds first day of class
- Spokane Police: rap battle ends in man's death
- Family of WSU student remembers him as a 'beautiful spark of light'
- Are you missing your pigs? Someone in Moscow found them
- Watch the GU vs. UNC game under the lights of the Pavilion with Hooptown USA
- Moses Lake Police: 2 arrested for parking illegally and passing out from heroin