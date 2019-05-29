Are you Hello Sugar's next 'Chief Donut Officer'?

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Donuts from Hello Sugar in Kendall Yards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "Chief Donut Officer" sounds like the best job ever, right?

Hello Sugar, the popular donut shop in Kendall Yards, is celebrating its first year in business this June. Meantime, the shop will be expanding and opening a new location in Spokane Valley.

On Thursday, those interested can attend a job fair to learn more about opportunities at the new location.

The shop is looking for CDOs (supervisors), donut slingers and coffee wranglers (baristas) with experience in the donut and coffee worlds.

The job fair will be held at the new location in the Ponderosa Village at 111205 E. Dishman Mica Road. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Find out more information here.

