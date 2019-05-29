Are you Hello Sugar's next 'Chief Donut Officer'?
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "Chief Donut Officer" sounds like the best job ever, right?
Hello Sugar, the popular donut shop in Kendall Yards, is celebrating its first year in business this June. Meantime, the shop will be expanding and opening a new location in Spokane Valley.
On Thursday, those interested can attend a job fair to learn more about opportunities at the new location.
The shop is looking for CDOs (supervisors), donut slingers and coffee wranglers (baristas) with experience in the donut and coffee worlds.
The job fair will be held at the new location in the Ponderosa Village at 111205 E. Dishman Mica Road. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Find out more information here.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- A closer look: Domestic violence in Spokane County
- The Mango Tree brings Indian cuisine to downtown Spokane
- Downtown Spokane library considering removal of bathroom blue lights
- Central Valley School District cuts 60 full-time teachers
- City clears way for housing development near Latah Creek
- Hoopfest registration deadline is Friday