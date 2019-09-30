Are you a victim of domestic violence? Here's how to get help
If you are a victim of domestic violence, there is help for you. Below is a list of local and national resources for those who need them
Lutheran Community Services
Call or text 509-624-7273 to speak with someone. Click here to learn more about the victim advocacy and education program.
YWCA Spokane
Someone is available to speak with you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. Call their 24-hour domestic violence help line at 509-326-2255 or email help@ywcaspokane.org. Visit their website here.
Safe Passage Violence Prevention Center - Coeur d'Alene
Someone is available to speak you any time of day at 208-664-9303. Safe Passage provides an emergency shelter, safety planning, hospital and medical advocacy, as well as counseling services. Click here to learn more.
Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence
Click here to learn more or to help be an advocate for those experiencing domestic violence.
National Domestic Violence Hotline
If you are a victim, call the national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Someone is always available to speak to you.
ASPIRE News App
The ASPIRE app allows victims of abuse to call for help at the touch of a button. It also contains resources for victims in the help section.
