Arc of Spokane to turn the city orange

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Arc of Spokane will light the Steamplant Grill smokestacks orange on March 1 to celebrate Developmental Disability Awareness month.

According to The Arc, orange symbolizes the power of warmth and happiness, the power of building emotional attachment, and the power of independence.

In a release, The Arc said:

The power of orange is the power of our mission to promote independence and choice and enhance the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

Doors to the Steamplant Grill will open at 5:30 p.m. Mayor David Condon will be reading a proclamation declaring Spokane to be a part of Developmental Disabilities Awareness month at 6 p.m. Lighting of the stacks will take place at 6:15 p.m. and the closing of the event is 6:30 p.m.