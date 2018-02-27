Arbor Crest wins business award

SPOKANE, Wash. - Arbor Crest Wine Cellars was named Best Retailer at the recent 2018 Business Excellence Forum & Awards held in San Diego, Calif., February 18-20.

The Business Excellence Forum & Awards is an annual event hosted by Action COACH Global, and is attended by thousands of business coaches and business owners from the U.S. and abroad.

The awards honor the accomplishments, achievements, values, and contributions of small businesses and their owners.

Jim and Kristina van Löben Sels, Arbor Crest Wine Cellars owners, were finalists in two award categories. Their exceptional entrepreneurial results over the past year impressed the judges, and they were named as Best Retailer out of more than 130 other businesses vying for an award.

"It was such an exciting moment to hear Arbor Crest called as a winner,” said Jim. "Kristina and I have put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in to “turning the Titanic” and we’re so honored to share the win with everyone involved in this endeavor."

Arbor Crest Wine Cellars has been making award-winning wines and contributing to the Spokane community for more than 30 years.