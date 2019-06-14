Apply the SPF generously, more sunshine coming for your Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Friday! KXLY4's Mark Peterson says today is expected to be sunny and still warm with temperatures in the low 80s.
Tonight will be clear and mild with temperatures in the mid 50s.
This weekend will be sunny and in the mid 80s.
