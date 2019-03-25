Appleway Trail will remain open during construction

City of Spokane Valley Twitter Credit: City of Spokane Valley Twitter

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Construction on Appleway Trail from University Road to Pines Road began Monday. The trail will remain open as crews work to improve the area.

A new restroom, bike racks, grass and landscaping features, benches and a drinking fountain will be added to the trail. Work is expected to be completed at the end of May or beginning of June. Although the trail will remain open throughout the duration of construction, citizens are urged to use caution in the area as there will be equipment running and contractos working for the next few months in this section of the trail.

The next section of the trail, from Evergreen Road to Sullivan Road, is also scheduled to be completed this year.

More information on the Appleway Trail project can be found online.

