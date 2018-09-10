News

Apple picking season underway at Green Bluff

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 11:11 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 12:09 PM PDT

Apple Picking At Green Bluff

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's starting to feel a whole lot like fall up on Green Bluff!

 

Our Good Morning Northwest crew headed up to check out the apple crop Monday morning. Growers they spoke with said the best apples right now are the ones they've pre-picked. Their u-pick trees filled with over 40 different varieties are still about a week away from being ready to enjoy.

 

Pick according to your taste buds. Every side of every tree has a different flavor. So you kind of have to pick the right one. Grab it, lift it, if it snaps right off then you are ready to go,” advised owner of Sunset Orchard William Firmage.

 

If you're planning to u-pick apples, make sure you head up sooner, rather than later. Other growers we spoke with say some of their trees have less fruit than last year, possibly due to early frost.

