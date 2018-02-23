Apartment fire claims a life in southeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Fire Department was dispatched to a reported apartment fire at in the 1400 block of E. Hartson Friday morning around 2.

A female victim was located and removed within the first few minutes of the incident. Despite efforts by SFD Paramedics, the victim has died.

The fire is under investigation by the SFD/SPD Investigative Team, and surrounding apartment units are still being evacuated. Spokane's Red Cross Chapter is assisting families impacted by the high carbon monoxide levels caused by the fire.