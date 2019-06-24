Another truck got stuck under a downtown bridge

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday around 4:15 p.m., a box truck got stuck under the Stevens train bridge.

It happened again...

Tow crews are trying to pull this truck out near Stevens and First. Two lanes blocked, traffic still moving. #kxly pic.twitter.com/7hSbI2fy6o — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) June 24, 2019

This bridge in particular has had problems with trucks becoming stuck over the years since it's one of the main roads through downtown to get to the South Hill.

A couple of years ago, lights and additional warning signs were added to the bridge to help drivers know when they are over height.

Truck is clear... they let some air out of the tires, pulled it out. #kxly pic.twitter.com/SQ5lThUslS — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) June 24, 2019

Traffic was backed up for a few minutes while crews cleared the scene. Air was let out of the tires and the truck was moved around 4:30 p.m.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.