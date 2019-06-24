Another truck got stuck under a downtown bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday around 4:15 p.m., a box truck got stuck under the Stevens train bridge.
It happened again...— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) June 24, 2019
Tow crews are trying to pull this truck out near Stevens and First. Two lanes blocked, traffic still moving. #kxly pic.twitter.com/7hSbI2fy6o
This bridge in particular has had problems with trucks becoming stuck over the years since it's one of the main roads through downtown to get to the South Hill.
A couple of years ago, lights and additional warning signs were added to the bridge to help drivers know when they are over height.
Truck is clear... they let some air out of the tires, pulled it out. #kxly pic.twitter.com/SQ5lThUslS— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) June 24, 2019
Traffic was backed up for a few minutes while crews cleared the scene. Air was let out of the tires and the truck was moved around 4:30 p.m.
