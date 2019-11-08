Angry parent prompts lockdown at John Brown Elementary
RATHDRUM, Idaho - An angry parent prompted a lockdown at John Brown Elementary in Rathdrum on Thursday.
Students are currently being taken to Lakeland Junior High as a precaution, a spokesperson with John Brown Elementary said.
They will be released to their parents from there.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
A little cloud cover paired with some sunshine for your Friday
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Top news stories to start your Friday, November 8
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Child injured in North Spokane hit-and-run tells his story
- Cannon Shelter opening date pushed back, shelter organizer speaks about controversy
- Mayor-elect Woodward reflects on campaign, looks ahead to what's next for Spokane
- Spokane honors veterans with tons of local events
- Influencing each other for the better; working to cut down on Spokane teen vaping numbers
- SPD Officer Lesser faces discipline for actions in violent arrest