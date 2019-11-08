News

Angry parent prompts lockdown at John Brown Elementary

Posted: Nov 07, 2019 03:45 PM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 04:00 PM PST

RATHDRUM, Idaho - An angry parent prompted a lockdown at John Brown Elementary in Rathdrum on Thursday. 

Students are currently being taken to Lakeland Junior High as a precaution, a spokesperson with John Brown Elementary said. 

They will be released to their parents from there. 

This is a developing story. 

