Anglers limited to one adult salmon in the lower Yakima River

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A smaller than expected run of returning fall chinook and coho salmon on the Columbia and Yakima rivers mean anglers will have a reduced daily limit of one adult salmon on the lower Yakima River.

The reduction of the daily limit to one adult will contribute in efforts to meet escapement and hatchery broodstock for fall chinook and coho salmon in the Yakima River.

The daily limit is six salmon with up to one adult salmon, either chinook or coho. Anglers must stop fishing for salmon after the adult portion of the daily limit is retained.

The daily limit restriction is in place on the Yakima River, from Highway 240 Bridge in Richland upstream to the Grant Avenue Bridge at Prosser.