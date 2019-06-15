Andrew Vathis memorial dedicaton to be held Saturday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - Friends and family of Andrew Vathis organized a memorial event taking place Saturday in the South Hill Albertson's parking lot.
Andrew Vathis was killed by a car while crossing 57th Avenue in January. He was a South Hill icon who worked at Albertson's for 26 years. He was a member of the Ben & Jerry's Coneheads Hoopfest team and a competitor on various Special Olympics teams.
To honor Vathis, his family and friends are putting up two signs that say "Andrew's Crossing" at the intersection of 57th and Hailee Lane.
Albertson's is also placing a rock monument and a brass plaque at the front of the store to remember Andrew.
Andrew Vathis's dedication ceremony is open to everyone, but his family asks that attendees bring a can of non-perishable food for donation.
The event is Saturday from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m.
