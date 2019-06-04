News

American Idol to hold auditions in Spokane

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 09:21 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:26 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Get those vocal chords warmed up! American Idol will be holding auditions in Spokane this fall. 

Contestants from all over the country will flock to the Lilac City on September 8 to sing in front of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie. Spokane is one of 20 cities where auditions will be held this year. 

 

 

Last year, the reality show hosted auditions nearby in Coeur d'Alene. 

Those interested in participating can register for in-person auditions here. The site also allows people to submit online auditions. 

This will be the 18th season of American Idol. The show ran on Fox between 2002 and 2016. In 2017, the show restarted on ABC. 

