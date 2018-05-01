Amber Alert canceled for duct-taped boy in Tacoma

SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE 7:35 p.m: The Amber Alert has been canceled. According to a tweet from the Puyallup Police, the child has been found.

He is a special needs child who was being restrained by his grandfather, who called 911 after seeing himself on TV.

ORIGINAL POST:



An Amber Alert has been issued out of Tacoma after a man was seen duct-taping a boy and putting him in his vehicle before driving away.

The man reportedly taped the child and placed him in a gold or silver 4-door vehicle, similar to a 2017 Toyota Camry, then fled the area southbound from DeLong Elementary School at 4901 S. 14th St.

The man is described as a white 50-year-old male, 5-feet-6 inches tall, with a medium build and a grey beard. He was seen wearing a fedora hat, sunglasses, and a red-checkered flannel shirt and blue jeans.

The child is described as a white 10-year-old male, with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing a blue sweat top and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Tacoma Police tip line at 253-798-8477.