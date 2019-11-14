Missing Montana children found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

Cascade County Sheriff's Office An AMBER Alert has been issed for Raelynn (left), Lianna (middle) and Tony (right) Demontigny out of Great Falls, Montana.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three children missing out of Great Falls, Montana were found safe Thursday afternoon, according to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the children early Thursday.

Authorities said Raelynn Demontigy, 5, Lianna Demontigny, 3, and Tony Demontigny, 1, were taken by their non-custodial parents in the middle of the night.

The suspects, 28-year-old Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old Ellaura Wright, have a history of drugs and violence, according to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

Cascade County Sheriff's Office The Cascade County Sheriff's Office believes Tony Demontigny and Ellaura Wright took their children from the Great Falls area. An AMBER Alert has been issued.

Idaho State Police dispatch said one of the suspect's phones was pinged in Salmon and was later pinged in Southern Idaho. It is unclear where they were located.

Authorities took Demontigny and Wright into custody. The children are safe and secure, CCSO said.