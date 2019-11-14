Missing Montana children found safe, AMBER Alert canceled
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three children missing out of Great Falls, Montana were found safe Thursday afternoon, according to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.
An AMBER Alert was issued for the children early Thursday.
Authorities said Raelynn Demontigy, 5, Lianna Demontigny, 3, and Tony Demontigny, 1, were taken by their non-custodial parents in the middle of the night.
The suspects, 28-year-old Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old Ellaura Wright, have a history of drugs and violence, according to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
Idaho State Police dispatch said one of the suspect's phones was pinged in Salmon and was later pinged in Southern Idaho. It is unclear where they were located.
Authorities took Demontigny and Wright into custody. The children are safe and secure, CCSO said.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Newly built Spokane bus stops under construction again, here's why
- SPD have arrested repeat offender three times in 2019 alone
- Admitted Freeman shooter's lawyer asks judge to recuse himself, citing possible conflict of interest
- Spokane father to be sentenced Friday for killing 3-week-old son
- #happylife: Get organized ahead of the holidays with this free workshop
- Police contact man yelling 'I'm going to kill someone' near Sacajawea MS, Wilson Elementary