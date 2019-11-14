News

Missing Montana children found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 11:29 AM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 03:40 PM PST

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three children missing out of Great Falls, Montana were found safe Thursday afternoon, according to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. 

An AMBER Alert was issued for the children early Thursday. 

Authorities said Raelynn Demontigy, 5, Lianna Demontigny, 3, and Tony Demontigny, 1, were taken by their non-custodial parents in the middle of the night. 

The suspects, 28-year-old Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old Ellaura Wright, have a history of drugs and violence, according to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office. 

Idaho State Police dispatch said one of the suspect's phones was pinged in Salmon and was later pinged in Southern Idaho. It is unclear where they were located. 

Authorities took Demontigny and Wright into custody. The children are safe and secure, CCSO said. 

