AMBER alert helps find 11-year-old boy, mother arrested in Omak

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. 51-year-old Theresa M. Shanholtzer

Previous Story AMBER alert CANCELED for 11-year-old boy in Hayden

OMAK, Wash. - Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Kootenai county deputies responded to reports of a possible parental kidnapping.

11-year-old Ryan Shanholtzer was visiting his biological mother, 51-year-old Theresa M. Shanholtzer, who lives in Blanchard, when he didn't return at the designated time.

Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies then developed information that led them to believe the boy had been kidnaped by his mother and a man.

An AMBER alert was issued because it was believed Ryan was in danger. Theresa and Ryan were last seen at a Walmart in Hayden.

Several hours later, the police department in Omak, Washington notified Kootenai deputies they had found Theresa's vehicle at a local hotel.

At 3:10 a.m. Thursday, Ryan was found safe. Theresa was arrested and is now being held at the Okanogan County Jail. Charges are pending.