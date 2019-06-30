Amber alert cancelled, disabled teenager found safe in southern Idaho

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho - On Sunday, the Mountain Home Police Department cancelled an AMBER alert that was issued earlier in the morning. Both subjects were found, and the victim is safe.

They were prompted to issue the alert when 16-year-old Bertonia "Toni" Anne McFadden was missing from her residence in Elmore County, Idaho. Investigators believe she was lured online by an older man named Erick J. Miramontes Anaya. Police said he drove to McFadden's home early Sunday morning and picked her up.

Bertonia is developmentally delayed, occasionally uses a wheelchair and wears a brace with purple skulls on her left leg. At the time of the AMBER alert, her wheelchair was left behind at her home.

