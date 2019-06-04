News

Amber Alert canceled for Montana mother and child

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:32 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 06:25 PM PDT

GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - UPDATE: According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, King County Troopers were able to locate the vehicle shortly after the alert was sent.

The vehicle was stopped in Federal Way and the child was safely rescued.

ORIGINAL STORY: On Monday evening, just before 5:30, an Amber Alert was issued from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office in Montana.

According to them, 2-year-old Michael Tschiegg, was taken by his mother, who has serious mental health issues.

They believe the mother, 37-year-old Diana Willis (also known as Diana Tschiegg), is a direct threat to the life of the child.

There are reports that they may have been last seen in Easton, Washington heading toward Seattle.

They are believed to be in a 2008 white Honda Accord with Montana license plate CJH533.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we get more information.

