Amber Alert canceled for Montana mother and child

GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - UPDATE: According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, King County Troopers were able to locate the vehicle shortly after the alert was sent.

The vehicle was stopped in Federal Way and the child was safely rescued.

King County Troopers were able to locate the vehicle from today's amber alert shortly after the alert was dispatched. Troopers stopped the vehicle in Federal Way, and safely rescued the child from the alert! — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 4, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: On Monday evening, just before 5:30, an Amber Alert was issued from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office in Montana.

According to them, 2-year-old Michael Tschiegg, was taken by his mother, who has serious mental health issues.

They believe the mother, 37-year-old Diana Willis (also known as Diana Tschiegg), is a direct threat to the life of the child.

There are reports that they may have been last seen in Easton, Washington heading toward Seattle.

They are believed to be in a 2008 white Honda Accord with Montana license plate CJH533.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we get more information.

