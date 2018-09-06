AMBER alert CANCELED for 11-year-old boy in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - UPDATE: As of 3:40 a.m., the sheriff's office has canceled the AMBER alert for 11-year-old Ryan Shanholtzer.

Original Story:

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding an 11-year-old boy authorities believe has been abducted.

Ryan Shanholtzer was last seen on September 5 at the Hayden Walmart, located at 550 Honeysuckle Ave. Shanholtzer is believed to be in danger.

Shanholtzer is a while male, with blonde hair and brown eyes. According to the AMBER alert, he is autistic. He's 5'8" and weights 215 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with writing on it and dark pants.

The sheriff's office believes he could be with 51-year-old Theresa M. Shanholtzer and/or 26-year-old Thomas K. Marquardt, possible in a 4-door 2001 green Chevrolet Lumina with an Idaho license plate #7BL8482.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact 208-446-1300 or 911 immediately.