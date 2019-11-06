News

Amazon now hiring for additional positions at West Plains fulfillment center

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 02:36 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Amazon now has a handful of job listings for positions at its new fulfillment center on the West Plains. 

The company’s website now lists openings for nine positions, including a finance manager, senior financial analyst, HR manager, IT support engineers and more. 

Amazon first started posting about open positions in October, even though the new facility has been completed. 

The 2.6 million square foot, four-story facility is slated to open for business sometime in mid-2020 and will employee 1,500 people. 

Amazon previously said it will begin hiring for warehouse positions one to two months before the fulfillment center’s launch.

Those employees will make $15 an hour and earn full benefits packages with full medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(K) with 50 percent match, maternity and paternity leave and more. 

