Altitude Trampoline Park is ready for spring break!

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It's pretty tough to get bored at a place like Altitude Trampoline Park in Spokane Valley. At every turn, there is a different, fun trampoline-themed attraction. From High-9, the vertical whack-a-mole game, to jousting, a high dive that lands you in a foam pit and a laser maze, hours of fun are almost a guarantee.

Memories are made at places like Altitude for families, but on spring break, they can be clouded with feelings of being overwhelmed by the crowds.

“If you really want to avoid a crowd, probably the best time to come is earlier in the morning. There is a lot more little kids, it's a little more laid back. It starts to pick up around noon, later at night,” explained Kenadee Gadish, the Altitude Spokane Valley general manager.

The trampoline park also plays host to birthday parties and camp trips, so calling ahead to see if there are crowds already expected on certain days can help with planning.

To avoid the wait once you arrive, Gadish recommended getting your children's waivers filled out before you step in the door. You can print them here.

Over spring break, Altitude will focus on open hours for kids and families, so things like home school-only hours will be canceled. They plan to have advertised and surprise deals throughout spring break week. You can find them by visiting here.

