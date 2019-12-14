Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Spokane Valley parent charged with assaulting a student at Centennial Middle School Spokane Valley parent charged with assaulting a student at Centennial Middle School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An investigation is underway following an incident involving a parent and a student at Centennial Middle School on Friday.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a West Valley School District resource officer responded to the school for reports of a fight involving six to seven students.

During the altercation, one of those students suffered a bloody nose, the Sheriff's Office said.

The students were separated and taken to the office.

Investigators say a father of one of the students, along with a 19-year-old man, arrived at the school to help the student.

They were let into the school by the student.

Investigators say 40-year-old McNeil E. Glover pushed his way past a teacher and grabbed another student involved in the original altercation.

Glover had to be pushed off the student by teachers. He is charged with 4th degree assault and interference by force or violence. Both are gross misdemeanors.

Daelyn D. Warren, 19, who accompanied Glover to the school and who was previously trespassed from all West Valley school buildings, was charged with criminal trespass.

Both Glover and Warren have been banned from West Valley school buildings indefinitely.

The school administration will handle the investigation into the original altercation between students.

The Spokane County Sheriff is investigation some kind of altercation that happened today at Centennial Middle school. A spokesperson for the district couldn’t provide many more details than that—citing “an active investigation.” #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/lFCw1zpvim — Ariana Lake (@arianaKXLY) December 13, 2019

Public Relations Director Sue Shields said school safety is the number one priority and added there is no ongoing threat.

"It is our number one priority to make sure that students feel safe and are safe," Shields said. "We can assure parents that the situation was resolved quickly and no other students were involved."