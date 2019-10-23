Altamont Street underpass struck by semi; closed for repairs

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Altamont Street railroad underpass closed Wednesday afternoon after a semi truck crashed into it.

The underpass is near Main Avenue in East Spokane, and was heavily damaged during the accident.

The Altamont Street railroad underpass near Main Avenue in East Spokane is closed. The railroad bridge sustained significant damage after being struck by a semi-truck and will remain closed until Union Pacific can make the needed repairs. #SpokaneStreets pic.twitter.com/8eDLBXLyy3 — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) October 23, 2019

Union Pacific will keep the bridge closed while they make repairs.