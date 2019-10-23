News

Altamont Street underpass struck by semi; closed for repairs

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 02:34 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 02:39 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Altamont Street railroad underpass closed Wednesday afternoon after a semi truck crashed into it.

The underpass is near Main Avenue in East Spokane, and was heavily damaged during the accident.

Union Pacific will keep the bridge closed while they make repairs.

