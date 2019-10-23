ALSCO working around the clock to prepare for Coats 4 Kids distribution

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's down to the last few days to get your coats to a donation drop-off center for our annual Coats 4 Kids drive!

The weather continues to get colder and the amount of local children in need of winter coats continues to grow. Prior to distribution deliveries, each and every donated coat is brought to ALSCO to get cleaned.

ALSCO is a uniform and linen rental company. A large part of daily operations at their North Waterworks Road location in Spokane is washing, drying and packaging up things like blankets and towels to return to clients. For this, they have massive washing and drying machines! For the second year in a row they've taken all the coats that are donated through the Coats 4 Kids drive and put them through the machines to make sure every coat looks like new. Each washing machine and drying machine can fit up to about 350 coats at a time.

The company said they've been seeing much larger donation drop-offs compared to last year and have cleaned about 7,500 coats with a few days still left to go for folks to get donations in. They think the total amount of coats will surpass 10,000 by the time distribution rolls around.

The final day for Coats 4 Kids collection is Friday, October 25. You can find a drop-off location near you here. Coats must be gently used or new.

For information on where to receive a coat, click here.