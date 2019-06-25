Allstate study says Spokane has the safest drivers in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new study from Allstate found Spokane drivers are the safest in Washington state.

The study analyzed 200 cities across the country and found Spokane was the 87th safest in America.

According to Allstate, the average Spokane driver experiences a traffic collision once every 9.24 years. That data was pulled from Allstate claims.

Brownsville, Texas; Boise, Idaho; and Huntsville, Alabama were named the top three safest driving cities in the country.

