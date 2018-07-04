News

Alleged TJ Meenach Bridge attacker appointed public defender

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 06:15 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 06:15 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of attacking a woman on the TJ Meenach Bridge has been appointed a public defender.

Atif Ado was supposed to be arraigned Tuesday, but the judge decided to hold off until he could be given legal advice from an attorney.

The 28-year-old is accused of attacking a woman and trying to pull her into a secluded area.

He reportedly had a fake gun.

He's being held on a $100,000 bond and will be back in court July 10.

 

