Alleged TJ Meenach Bridge attacker appointed public defender
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of attacking a woman on the TJ Meenach Bridge has been appointed a public defender.
Atif Ado was supposed to be arraigned Tuesday, but the judge decided to hold off until he could be given legal advice from an attorney.
The 28-year-old is accused of attacking a woman and trying to pull her into a secluded area.
He reportedly had a fake gun.
He's being held on a $100,000 bond and will be back in court July 10.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
