All Spokane county libraries closed Monday

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 04:29 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 07:54 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - All Spokane county district libraries will be closed Monday, October 14 for an annual staff development day.

The county library system has locations in Cheney, Airway Heights, Deer Park, Fairfield, Medical Lake, Moran Prairie, North Spokane, Otis Orchards, Spokane Valley and on Argonne Rd. Public libraries run by the City of Spokane are not affected by the closure. 

The Spokane County Library District's website will also be unavailable as the IT department performs routine maintenance from 5 a.m. through 12 p.m. 

