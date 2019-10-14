All Spokane county libraries closed Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. - All Spokane county district libraries will be closed Monday, October 14 for an annual staff development day.
The county library system has locations in Cheney, Airway Heights, Deer Park, Fairfield, Medical Lake, Moran Prairie, North Spokane, Otis Orchards, Spokane Valley and on Argonne Rd. Public libraries run by the City of Spokane are not affected by the closure.
The Spokane County Library District's website will also be unavailable as the IT department performs routine maintenance from 5 a.m. through 12 p.m.
Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous Story
REO Speedwagon to play at Northern Quest in January
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Mild & sunny weather for your Monday
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- REO Speedwagon to play at Northern Quest in January
- All Spokane county libraries closed Monday
- 'The Budget Mom' returns home to share financial advice & budgeting tips in Spokane Valley
- 'Coffee for Coats': Local business offering a free latte in exchange for coat donation
- Ferris High School ramps up security as police investigate online threats
- Downtown Spokane shooting threat fueled by negative Google review