Albertsons to help keep local children warm with $5K Coats 4 Kids donation
SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual Coats 4 Kids donation drive kicked off on Wednesday, and the community did not disappoint.
In honor of the event, Spokane Albertsons donated $5 thousand to the cause.
"Last year, we got the coats- 1,000 coats and $1,000," said Jerry Howard, store director. "This year we went big."
Howard presented the check to 4 News Now on behalf of Albertsons, Safeway, and the community.
Each year, community members rally to provide new and gently used coats to kids in need.
This year's collection goes through October 24. CLICK HERE to learn more.
