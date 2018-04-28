Alaska Airlines cancels Spokane to Seattle flight

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines flight 989 from Spokane to Seattle, originally scheduled to depart at 1:45 Friday afternoon was canceled because of reported engine trouble.

While backing away from the terminal, a shudder could be felt throughout the cabin, so the plane returned to the gate and passengers were told to disembark back to the terminal. The issue remains unresolved at this time, and several passengers are still attempting to find alternate transportation.

No further information has been shared with travelers at this time other than the pilot stating it was an engine issue. The plane is believed to be a Boeing 737-800, the same model that recently encountered engine failure, causing the death of a passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight.