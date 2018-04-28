News

Alaska Airlines cancels Spokane to Seattle flight

By:

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 04:52 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 05:43 PM PDT

Alaska Airlines flight 989 from Spokane to Seattle, originally scheduled to depart at 1:45 Friday afternoon was canceled because of reported engine trouble.

While backing away from the terminal, a shudder could be felt throughout the cabin, so the plane returned to the gate and passengers were told to disembark back to the terminal. The issue remains unresolved at this time, and several passengers are still attempting to find alternate transportation.

No further information has been shared with travelers at this time other than the pilot stating it was an engine issue. The plane is believed to be a Boeing 737-800, the same model that recently encountered engine failure, causing the death of a passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight.

 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS