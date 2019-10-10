News

Airway Heights police seek man who allegedly made purchases with stolen credit card

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 11:58 AM PDT

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Police in Airway Heights are looking for a man they believe made purchases on a stolen credit card. 

According to a post from the Airway Heights Police Department, the man made purchases at Walmart. 

He was seen with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles wallet that police hope will help identify him. 

The suspect has tattoos next to his right eye and on the right side of his neck. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Johnson at ejohnson@cawh.org or 509-934-1319. 

