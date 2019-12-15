Airway Heights Police searching for man considered 'armed and dangerous'
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police are searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous who they say escaped from a high-speed chase on Friday night.
Dean A. Albrecht, also known as Austin D. Warnick, is currently on the Airway Heights Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’ list.
Police say Albrecht led them on a high-speed chase in Airway Heights on Friday night, during which he crashed the car. He then escaped on foot, heading northeast of Airway Heights.
Anyone who has any information about Albrecht is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
