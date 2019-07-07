Airway Heights Police looking for missing 30-year-old man

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Airway Heights Police Department is looking for Jabkon Yotama, who went missing Friday night.

Police said Yotama went to the store around 11:00 p.m. on July 5 and never came back.

Authorities describe him as 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and roughly 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing jean shorts and a red t-shirt, and driving a white 2014 Dodge Dart, with a Washington license plate BDM8869.

Yotama is from the Marshall Islands and speaks minimal English.

If you see Yotama or his vehicle, call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

