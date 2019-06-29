Airway Heights fire engulfs one house, spreads to another

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A fire engulfed one home in Airway Heights Friday night, quickly spreading to a second, and continues to burn.

The flames were reported in the 1100 block of S Aspen Place around 9:40 p.m.

KXLY4 is reporting from the scene, where crews are working to contain the fire. Six fire chiefs from various fire districts came together to coordinate a defensive attack against the flames, which crews say are not at risk of spreading to other homes at this time.

That said, multiple homes in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Don Malone, the occupants of both homes have been accounted for, and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.