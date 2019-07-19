Airplane makes emergency landing near Mineral Ridge

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - An airplane made an emergency landing near Mineral Ridge on Thursday when it experienced engine failure.

According to Idaho State Police, 52-year-old Scott J. Morledge-Hampton was flying his 1979 Beech V35B airplanefrom Billings, Montana, to Felts Field in Spokane when it experienced engine failure.

He was able to safely land the plane without injury southbound on SH97, near milepost 91. The plane has since been moved to private property.

