Air quality in Spokane rated 'unhealthy'

SPOKANE, Wash. - Smoke from fires west of Spokane has created unhealthy air conditions in eastern Washington.

As of 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, the air quality in Spokane was rated 'unhealthy,' according to the Spokane Regional Clear Air Agency. The index applies to the entire county and is updated on an hourly basis.

