Air quality in Spokane rated 'unhealthy'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Smoke from fires west of Spokane has created unhealthy air conditions in eastern Washington.
As of 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, the air quality in Spokane was rated 'unhealthy,' according to the Spokane Regional Clear Air Agency. The index applies to the entire county and is updated on an hourly basis.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Shelter for large animals available at Grant County Fairgrounds
- ITD planning several road closures along I-90 in Post Falls
- Men sentenced for stealing gun used to kill CDA Police Sgt. Greg Moore
- Couple charged after allegedly stealing man's car, wallet, gun while he was sleeping
- Missing 12-year-old boy reported home safe
- Violent crime, property crime down in Spokane