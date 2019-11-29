One person suffers non-life threatening injuries in I-90 rollover crash

Creative Commons

One person was taken to the hospital by air ambulance for injuries sustained in a one-car, rollover crash on westbound I-90 at Salnave Road.

Washington State Patrol troopers said the driver fell asleep, drifted toward the westbound lane and over-corrected. The car then slid across the road and hit trees next to the eastbound lanes.

It took crews 45 minutes to cut the driver out of his car because his foot was trapped by the driver door.

Troopers said he got a cut on his face and has a fairly serious left foot injury, but nothing life-threatening.

Troopers assisted with traffic as the helicopter landed in the eastbound lanes of I-90. The road has since reopened.