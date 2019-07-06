News

Air 4 Adventure: Tree to Tree Aventure Park in Athol, Idaho

Air 4 Adventure: Tree to Tree Adventure Park in Athol Idaho

This week's Air 4 Adventure showcases an aerial obstacle course in Farragut State Park. A fun place to check out next week as the weather heats up. 

