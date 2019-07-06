Air 4 Adventure: Tree to Tree Aventure Park in Athol, Idaho
This week's Air 4 Adventure showcases an aerial obstacle course in Farragut State Park. A fun place to check out next week as the weather heats up.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Sacred Heart introduces new Memory Cafe program to aid those with dementia
- Police: Officer fires shots while confronting wanted suspect on lower South Hill
- Going away on vacation? Here are some tips for protecting your home
- "We had to do something" Food trucks team up to feed homeless Spokane Valley students
- Spokane nursing assistant's license suspended amid indecent exposure allegations
- Spokane Valley Fire Department enjoys quiet holiday