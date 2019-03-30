Air 4 Adventure: Spokane Fish Hatchery
SPOKANE, Wash. - In this week's Air 4 Adventure, we're flying high above the Spokane Fish Hatchery.
The hatchery is open from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. seven days a week for self-guided tours.
Guided tours are also available by appointment for groups of 15 people or more.
