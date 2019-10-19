News

Air 4 Adventure: Pend Oreille Bay Trail

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 07:33 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 08:10 PM PDT

Air 4 Adventure: Pend Orielle Bay Trail
 Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Air 4 Adventure: Pend Orielle Bay Trail

Air 4 Adventure: Pend Orielle Bay Trail

SANDPOINT, Idaho - The leaves are turning, making the Pend Oreille Bay Trail even more beautiful than usual. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS