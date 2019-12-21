News

Air 4 Adventure: Lookout Pass

By:

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 07:57 PM PST

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 07:57 PM PST

Air 4 Adventure: Lookout Pass
 Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Air 4 Adventure: Lookout Pass

Air 4 Adventure: Lookout Pass

The ski resort has reported 14 inches of snow at its summit in the last 24 hours. Take a look at Lookout Pass for this week's Air 4 Adventure.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS