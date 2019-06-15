Air 4 Adventure: Kalispel and Bartoo Islands

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Air 4 Adventure Bartoo Islands Air 4 Adventure Bartoo Islands

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - This weeks Air 4 Adventure takes us to the Kalispel and Bartoo Islands on Priest Lake, a beautiful place to go exploring or camping.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.