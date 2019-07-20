News

Air 4 Adventure: Fernan Lake

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 06:55 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 06:55 PM PDT

Air 4 Adventure: Fernan Lake

This week's Air 4 Adventure takes us to Fernan Lake in Coeur d'Alene to check out it's scenic fishing opportunities. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS