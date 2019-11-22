After ruling it out, Pullman Police now say hazing could be a factor in WSU student's death
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police said hazing may have been involved in a Washington State University student's death.
Shortly after Samuel Martinez was found dead at the Alpha Tao Omega house, the police department said they had ruled out hazing as a possible factor.
PPD told 4 News Now that new information from additional interviews has changed their investigation. Police also said alcohol may have been involved.
Police hope to have their investigation completed in three weeks. They will not be able to reveal their findings until confirmation from the Whitman County Coroner.
The coroner said an exact cause and manner of Martinez's death have not been determined, but did say he died four hours before the first 911 call.

