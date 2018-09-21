African Children's Choir returning to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The African Children's Choir is scheduled to perform six times in the Spokane area during October.

The choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances.

The program features well-loved children's songs, traditional Spirituals and Gospel favorites.

Performances support African Children's Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and

development.

Music for Life (The parent organization for The African Children's Choir) works in the African countries: Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa.

Music for Life says it has educated more than 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. The organization says its purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow's Africa, by focusing on education.

The African Children's Choir has performed before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee.

The Choir has also sang alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, and Michael W. Smith.



Here is a list of the performances. No tickets are needed but donations are appreciated.

Sunday, October 21, 2018 || 10:30 AM

Christian Life Assembly Church 302 S Park St

St John, WA 99171

t: (509) 648-3840

Sunday, October 21, 2018 || 7:00 PM

Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church

Hosted with: Liferoads Church

4224 E 4th Ave

Spokane, WA 99202

t: (509) 328-1099

Thursday, October 25, 2018 || 7:00 PM

St. Aloysius Catholic Church

330 E Boone Ave

Spokane, WA 99202-5892

t: (509) 313-5896

Friday, October 26, 2018 || 7:00 PM

Fourth Memorial Church

2000 N Standard St.

Spokane, WA 99207

t: (509) 487-2786

Saturday, October 27, 2018 || 7:00 PM

Westminster Congregational

Hosted by: Spokane Area Youth Choirs

411 S Washington St

Spokane, WA 99204

t: (509) 624-7992

Sunday, October 28, 2018 || 6:30 PM

Valley Assembly

15618 E Broadway Ave

Spokane Valley, WA 99037

t: (509) 924-0466

