African Children's Choir returning to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The African Children's Choir is scheduled to perform six times in the Spokane area during October.
The choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances.
The program features well-loved children's songs, traditional Spirituals and Gospel favorites.
Performances support African Children's Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and
development.
Music for Life (The parent organization for The African Children's Choir) works in the African countries: Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa.
Music for Life says it has educated more than 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. The organization says its purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow's Africa, by focusing on education.
The African Children's Choir has performed before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee.
The Choir has also sang alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, and Michael W. Smith.
Here is a list of the performances. No tickets are needed but donations are appreciated.
Sunday, October 21, 2018 || 10:30 AM
Christian Life Assembly Church 302 S Park St
St John, WA 99171
t: (509) 648-3840
Sunday, October 21, 2018 || 7:00 PM
Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church
Hosted with: Liferoads Church
4224 E 4th Ave
Spokane, WA 99202
t: (509) 328-1099
Thursday, October 25, 2018 || 7:00 PM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
330 E Boone Ave
Spokane, WA 99202-5892
t: (509) 313-5896
Friday, October 26, 2018 || 7:00 PM
Fourth Memorial Church
2000 N Standard St.
Spokane, WA 99207
t: (509) 487-2786
Saturday, October 27, 2018 || 7:00 PM
Westminster Congregational
Hosted by: Spokane Area Youth Choirs
411 S Washington St
Spokane, WA 99204
t: (509) 624-7992
Sunday, October 28, 2018 || 6:30 PM
Valley Assembly
15618 E Broadway Ave
Spokane Valley, WA 99037
t: (509) 924-0466
