Advocates urge real estate company to preserve historic Spokane building

SPOKANE, Wash. - Preservation advocates are urging a Spokane real estate company to preserve a historic downtown building designed by one of the city's most famous architects.

The three-story Chancery building in downtown Spokane has been standing for more than 100 years. Renowned architect Kirtland Cutter designed it. He's the man behind some of Spokane's other most recognized landmarks, including the Monroe Street Bridge, the Spokane Club and the Historic Davenport Hotel.

For more than 50 years, the building housed the Catholic Diocese of Spokane. In 2006, Centennial Real Estate Investments, a subsidiary of Cowles Company, bought the building for more than $2 million dollars. The diocese had to sell the building as part of its bankruptcy case.

Now there are new concerns about the future of the historic building. The Spokane Preservation Advocates said in a past meeting with Centennial Real Estate, representatives said the building on Riverside Avenue is 'unlikely' to still be standing once the company finishes redesigning that block.

City of Spokane Historic Preservation Officer Megan Duvall said she is not aware of anyone filing permits with the city to demolish the building at this time. She went on to say that if the building's owners wanted to take it down, the city has "limited demolition review over it."

That's because the building is not listed on the Spokane Register of Historic Places, which would provide more protections. The Chancery building is located within both the downtown overlay zone for demolition review, as well as a contributing building within a National Register Historic District.

Duvall said if the building's owners wanted to demolish the Chancery building, they would have to prove that their replacement is "compatible with the historic character of the area." It must have a footprint of the same size or larger than the current building.

The Cowles Company has not responded to requests for an interview regarding this story.

